The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, Feb. 17 in recognition of Presidents Day. Emergency services through the Police Department will not be impacted by the holiday.
The Apache Junction Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 17. For more information, please contact the Library at 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
The Multi-Generational Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. For more information, please contact the center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/MGC.
The Paws and Claws Center is closed on Mondays.
