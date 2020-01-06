A live or freshly cut holiday tree is a wonderful way to spruce up the holiday season, and it doesn’t have to be detrimental to the environment. Instead of sending a live tree to a landfill, think “treecycle.” Give a gift back by recycling the freshly cut holiday tree.
The city of Apache Junction is participating in this tree recycling effort by providing two free drop-off points in the city. The sites available to accept trees for recycling will be open 24 hours a day for free drop-off from Dec. 26, 2019 – Feb. 3, 2020. Those sites are:
Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave.
Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd.
Residents are asked to remove all nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees. Flocked trees will not be accepted, because the flocking does not break down in the environment.
Please direct any questions about this program to the city’s Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.