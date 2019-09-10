Come and celebrate Constitution Day on Saturday, September 14 from 3 – 6 pm at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the Color Guard, presented by the AJUSD R.O.T.C. The National Anthem will be sung by Debbie Kent. The winners of the Constitution Essay Contest from all of the local schools will be reading their essays, and copies of the U.S. Constitution will be given away.
Speakers include Arizona House Representative Kelly Townsend and Pinal County Supervisor Todd House. Ken Bennett will be giving a presentation on the Constitution.
There will be many organizations and candidate booths set up. We will also have an American Flag raffle and a 50/50 raffle. The Kiwanis Club will be selling hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Please come and be part of this fun and informative event, and learn about our Constitution, which helped to form our nation. #WeAreAJ
