Abraham Lincoln once said, “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.” Such is the case in Apache Junction, where tempers have flared on both sides of the issue, as the City Council has considered the benefits and drawbacks of implementing a single hauler trash service.
On Tuesday, December 3, the Council, after more than two years of study (and at least two previous discussions dating back to the late 2000s), amended city code to include the twice weekly collection of residential solid waste (City Code, Vol. 1, Chapter 9: Health and Sanitation, Article 9-5: Collection of Residential Solid Waste”).
Action was also taken to approve a contract with Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. dba Republic Services for Solid Waste, Recycling and Disposal Services. Manure removal is also available as an option. Residents may suspend service for up to six months, if they are going to be out of town, and walk up services are available for those who are in need.
Each of the three agenda items required to pass the ordinance and issue the contract to provide this service passed with a vote of 5-2, with Mayor Jeff Serdy and Council Member Christa Rizzi opposed. The ordinance will take effect in 30 days.
Prior to the vote, the public was invited to address the topic. Approximately 25 people spoke to the Council, expressing questions and concerns; some supporting the proposal and others opposed. The major concerns were the mandatory nature of the ordinance and contract, the cost of recycling, the inability to share trash containers and the possible criminal charges in the enforcement section.
Dave Denway was one of the residents who spoke: “I was against the full time trash until the guy from Republic explained that, since I am a snowbird, I could get a 6-month waiver.” Holding up a plastic grocery bag (“This isn’t my trash, these are my socks”), Denway demonstrated how little trash he generates in ten days.
He stated that he is actually more concerned about neighbors who accumulate trash in their yards. “Take some pride in your property!” he exclaimed. “I say ‘yes’ to the trash now, and even more for the recycling.”
Amelia Timms also commented, “I came here with some understandings tonight, but it sounds like I’m going to be able to afford recycling, which I like... The only thing that I do have a bit of a problem with is for the elderly people who are struggling to hold on to their house, because it’s so expensive to keep a house. I’m hoping that, if me and my four neighbors combined don’t make even as much trash as the guy with the socks [Denway], that there will be a way that we can share a can. We shouldn’t be punished because we don’t make more trash.”
Council explained that the contract calls for 100% participation in order to keep the cost down. Council Member Robert Schroeder reminded attendees that many other city services, such as utilities, are contracted with a single provider.
Resident Sandra Fisher spoke to a concern expressed by many: “I feel like this committee is trying to take my freedom of choice away from me, and I resent that.”
Assistant to the City Manager Ana McCray and City Attorney Joel Stern explained that the penalty section is the same as the penalties that are already enforced for all code compliance violations. Continued non-compliance for this or any other code compliance issue would result in a misdemeanor offense. ““There is no felony provision in the ordinance… The ordinance also outlines that the city intends to seek voluntary compliance.”
The Council addressed the erroneous information contained in an anonymous mailer that was received by many residents. The mailer stated that there is no cap on price increases; in reality, the contract limits increases to no more that 5% per year (basic trash service is set at a price of $10.71; a 5% increase would be approximately 54 cents). Republic must submit their request for an increase to the Council for approval 60 days in advance; however, the Council does not have to approve that request.
There is also a termination clause in the contract with Republic. Should the company fail to perform adequately, the city can terminate the contract with a 6 month notice.
The mailer also insinuates that the 8% administration fee included in the contract is a “trash tax.” City Manager Bryant Powell responded, explaining that the 8% fee will help to cover the cost of the semi-annual “free” household hazardous waste events. These events cost the city $80,000, offset by $20,000 received from Pinal County per an Intergovernmental Agreement. “We anticipate that this fee will bring in about $100,000 in new revenue, so there is still a $40,000 variance. It is our expectation that, like most cities when they go into a single hauler contract, we will hire a contract manager who will work closely with our residents and the hauler to insure good service and timely response.”
Other topics included an update on State Route 24, interim phase II, which will open approximately 5 miles of new roadway extending from Ellsworth Road in Maricopa County to Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The project is currently in the final design phase, and construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2020.
Public hearings included consideration of the application for a special event liquor license for the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club #1246 - Lost Dutchman Days event, to be held at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds on Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The license was approved unanimously.
The Council also unanimously approved Ordinance No. 1484 (case PZ-9-19), a city-initiated corrective rezoning for 22 parcels bounded by N. Ironwood Drive, W. Roundup Street, N. Gold Drive and W. Greasewood Street, from Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential, 20,000 sq.ft. minimum lots (“RS-20M”) to Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential, 10,000 sq.ft. minimum lots (“RS-10M”). These properties had inadvertently and incorrectly been zoned to RS-20M, dating back to the city’s adoption of its new zoning ordinance in 2014.
New Business included a presentation and discussion on amending the zoning regulations to allow cargo containers in zoning districts other then RS-GR and/or lots smaller than 1.25 acres. This item will be on a January agenda for direction to staff.
