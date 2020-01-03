The Pinal County Library District is proud to announce the launch of our new PCLD App for Android and iOS devices.
Now you can access all the key features of our website conveniently from your mobile device. Our new app gives you the ability to check and update your account, renew checked out items, search our catalog, place holds, download titles from our digital collections and use our research databases.
You can find the app for iPhones in the App Store.
