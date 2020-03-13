Here at The News we understand the importance of having current and accurate information available to the public. We will keep this page as up to date as possible with local news, state news, resources for information, and more about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Check back daily for updates.
What is the coronavirus?
In general, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illnesses such as the common cold, to more serious diseases like the SARS virus of 2003. On February 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the most recent coronavirus strain has been named COVID-19 (CO = corona, VI = virus, D = disease, 19 = 2019, the year it started).
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
The most common COVID-19 symptoms listed on WHO's website are fever, coughing, and tiredness for mild cases. They also state, “Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.”
How serious is COVID-19?
While the full extent of the severity is unknown at this time, the facts we currently have are that 1 out of every 6 people who are infected with the virus become seriously ill. However, about 80% of infected people recover without ever needing special treatments.
How is COVID-19 spread?
COVID-19 is spread mainly by being in close contact with someone that has been infected. According to WHO, “The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person.” It is also possible to breathe in those droplets if you are in close proximity to an infected person, which is why WHO also recommends staying at least 3 feet away from those who are sick.
Who is most at risk?
Both the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and WHO have stated that those who are older and have underlying illnesses such as heart disease or lung disease, are more at risk than the average person.
What preventative measures should be taken?
The best preventative measures are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. It is also recommended to avoid large crowds and unnecessary flights, avoid close contact with those who are sick, and most importantly, stay home if you are sick.
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
- American Leadership Academy - Closed until March 23rd, subject to change.
- Creighton School District - Remaining closed for one week after spring break.
- Gilbert Public Schools - Closed beginning March 17, 2020 until further notice.
- Phoenix Union High School District - Closed March 16, 2020 until at least March 21, 2020.
- Litchfield Elementary School District - Closed beginning March 16, 2020 until further notice.
- Tolleson Union High School District - Closed March 16, 2020 until March 27, 2020.
- Isaac School District - Closed March 16, 2020 until March 30, 2020.
- Roosevelt School District No. 66 - Closed beginning March 16, 2020 for at least a week.
- Great Hearts Academies - Closed the week of March 16, 2020.
- Tempe Union High School District - Closed beginning March 16, 2020.
- Madison School District - Closed until further notice.
- Tempe School District No. 3 - All Tempe elementary schools closed until further notice beginning March 16, 2020.
- Osborn School District - Closed beginning March 16, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks, subject to change.
- Kyrene School District - Closed beginning March 17, 2020 until at least March 20, 2020, subject to change.
- Cartwright School District - Closed beginning March 16, 2020 until further notice.
- Alhambra Elementary School District - Closed beginning March 16, 2020 until further notice.
LOCAL EVENTS CANCELED/RESCHEDULED:
- Concert in the Park, City of Apache Junction (March 14) - Canceled (due to mud)
- Mad Hatter Tea Party - (March 14) - Canceled
- Apache Leap Festival, Superior, AZ (March 13-15) - Canceled
- Superstition Mountain Horsemen's Assoc. 40th Anniversary (March 18) - Postponed
- Chamber of Commerce March Mixer (March 19) - Canceled
- Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting (March 19) - Rescheduled
- Chamber of Commerce Blues, Brews & Arts Festival (March 21) - Rescheduled to October 11, 2020
- Superstition Sleepover, City of Apache Junction (March 21-22) - Canceled
- SALT, Gold Canyon Meeting (March 23) - Rescheduled
- SALT Speaker Series, Multi-Gen Center AJ - Rescheduled
- Gold Canyon Arts Council, Jeri Sager in "This Broad's Way" (March 27) - Canceled
- Itty Bitty Olympics, City of Apache Junction (March 28) - Canceled
- Chamber of Commerce, Leads Group Meetings (through March) - Canceled
- Apache Junction BBQ Showdown (April 24) - Canceled
PHOENIX METRO EVENTS CANCELED/RESCHEDULED:
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix - Suspended until end of March
- St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire - Parade is postponed until further notice and Faire is canceled.
- Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival - Postponed until further notice.
- Crayola Experience in Chandler - Closed for two weeks
- Luke Days - Canceled
- Klezmer Fest - Reschedule
- Scottsdale Arts Fest - Canceled
- Fountain Hills Irish Fountain Fest - Canceled
- Disney On Ice's Celebrate Memories - Canceled
- Cirque Du Soliel's Axel - Canceled
- Italian Festival of Arizona - Rescheduled for October 17 & 18, 2020
- Nirvana Food & Wine Festival - Rescheduled
- Gilbert Pizza Festival - Rescheduled
- Goodguys 11th Spring Nationals at WestWorld - Canceled
- Goodyear Lakeside Music Fest - Canceled
- Arizona Aloha Festival - Canceled
- Celine Dion Courage World Tour - Rescheduled
- Rage Against the Machine - Rescheduled
- Pride Run Phoenix - Canceled
- Arizona Game Fair - Rescheduled
- Phoenix Business Journal Events - Rescheduled
- Phoenix Lights Fest - Rescheduled
- Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival - Rescheduled
- Ufest 2020 - Rescheduled
- ASU Footall Pro Day Activities - Rescheduled
- ASU Sun Devil Athletics - Canceled
LOCAL UPDATES:
- 3/13/20 - There are currently only 5 cases in Pinal County. All cases were from the same family that resided in Queen Creek.
STATE UPDATES:
- 3/13/2020 - While there are only 9 cases in Arizona, 143 people have been tested, 40 tests are pending, and 94 of those tests have been ruled out.
WEBSITE RESOURCES:
Center for Disease Control (CDC)
World Health Organization (WHO)
Pinal County Health Department
Sonora Quest Laboratories (Offering testing with doctor referral.)
