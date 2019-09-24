Our little bit of paradise here in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains inspires everyone with beautiful views at almost every turn. Even a short drive to the convenience store can be uplifting, if you take a look around. Then, election season comes along, and temporary signs pop up at intersections like shrub-sized weeds.
Before you act on an urge to run-over, kick-down or cut-up one of these signs, consider the consequences.
As annoying to look at as the large signs can be, the state of Arizona protects them under ARS 16-1019.
It is now a Class 2 misdemeanor to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any campaign signs for, or in opposition to ballot measures, as well as any political sign of any candidate for public office.
A class 2 misdemeanor carries a maximum punishment of 4 months in jail, a $750 fine, plus surcharges and 2 years of probation. Some of the most common class 2 misdemeanor offenses are reckless driving, assault, criminal trespassing in the second degree and criminal damage.
According to Arizona Revised Statutes listed at https://www.azleg.gov/ars/16/01019.htm, this protection also extends to “political mailers, handouts, flyers or other printed materials of a candidate or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure, question or issue that are delivered by hand to a residence for the period commencing forty-five days before a primary election and ending seven days after the general election, except that for a sign for a candidate in a primary election who does not advance to the general election, the period ends seven days after the primary election.”
Recently, readers of The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News have emailed and called to inform us of instances of damage to, and removal of signs in support of Props 432 and 433. As a business that depends on freedom of speech as protected by the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, The News is concerned that some are disrespecting the rights of others. Please think twice before you act on impulse. The consequences may be too expensive to both your wallet and your freedom.
