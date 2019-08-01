The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is processing an application on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation to extend the Lake Roosevelt withdrawal. Under an extension, the 9,175 acres of National Forest System lands withdrawn by Public Land Order No. 7420, would remain withdrawn from location and entry under the United States mining laws, but not from leasing under the mineral leasing laws.
A Notice of Proposed Withdrawal Extension was published in today’s Federal Register, which initiates a 90-day public comment period.
The proposal seeks to extend the December 1999 withdrawal for an additional 20 years, allowing for the continuation of recreational opportunities, capital investment and storage of water for the Central Arizona Project. Those lands are prone to periodic inundation and water storage regimes developed as part of the Central Arizona Project.
Lake Roosevelt is a popular recreation area for anglers, campers, swimmers and boaters. The lake also contains a wildlife area and is open to permit hunting during certain parts of the year.
The public may submit comments on the proposed withdrawal extension from today until October, 29, 2019. Comments may be emailed to sferreir@blm.gov or sent through the mail to:
Bureau of Land Management, Arizona
Attn: Sara Ferreira
One North Central Avenue, Suite 800
Phoenix, Arizona 85004
