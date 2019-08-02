An Apache Junction woman suffered lacerations and bruises to her legs and backside (see below) when she was attacked by a neighbor’s dog during her daily walk.
Margie Hodgson was walking her dog (a yorkie mix) on their usual route at 7 a.m. last Saturday, July 27. When she passed a neighbor’s house in the 2000 block of W. Gregory Street, she noticed that one of their dogs was out of the fenced yard. Hodgson scooped up her dog, knowing that if her neighbor’s little dog was out, their pit bull wouldn’t be too far away.
“They get out sometimes, and I always pick up my dog and carry him when they do,” Hodgson said. “Usually they just follow me the short ways to my house, but this time, the pit bull attacked, viciously biting my legs and buttocks.”
In response to her calls for help, two men came out to assist. One man stepped between her and the pit bull, driving him away by kicking and yelling, while the other dialed 911. “They saved my life,” she told The News.
Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) animal control and Superstition Fire & Medical (SFMD) paramedics responded. Police cited the dog’s owner and EMTs tended to Margie’s wounds. AJPD animal control officers did not find the dog, which by that time had run off.
Later, the dog’s owner called animal control, telling them that the dog was found dead in the street. It was taken to Paw & Claws Care Center, where it was determined the dog died of heat exhaustion. According to AJPD, “The dog was sent to the Arizona Department of Health Services for routine testing. The results of the test were negative for rabies as reported by the state lab.”
AJPD further stated: “These types of incidents serve as reminder to all that dogs need to be licensed, vaccinated and kept in secure enclosures (under owners control) with access to shade and water. Pet ownership is a serious responsibility and requires a lot of time and attention.
Before making the decision to become a dog owner people should make sure you have the ability to provide the animal with attention and resources it needs to remain safe and healthy.”
