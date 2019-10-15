Do you know what it is like to look at the person you love and see hatred reflected back to you? Do you know what it is like to be afraid? Do you know what it is like to move mountains for a person who wants to destroy you?
Many women and men – white or black, rich or poor, young or old – know what it’s like. Domestic violence does not discriminate; anyone can fall victim to abuse. The world can be a scary place, especially when the person you love doubles as your judge, juror and, at times, your executioner.
The reality is that some don’t survive domestic violence, and domestic violence happens all too often. All over America, whether it be San Francisco, New York or Apache Junction, men and women are suffering from abuse. If you are in an abusive relationship or suffering the effects of an abusive relationship, know it’s not your fault; know that you are not to blame. Every minute 20 people are victims of intimate partner violence, according to the Huffington Post.
Knowing the signs is the key to stopping domestic violence. The following are some warning signs of domestic violence, according to the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.
Verbal Abuse: Coercion, threats and blaming. Threatening to hurt or kill you, your children or pets, name calling, yelling or telling you that you are unattractive or undesirable.
Intimidation: Making you afraid by using looks, actions, gestures, smashing things, destroying property, abusing pets or displaying weapons.
Emotional Abuse: Putting you down, making you feel bad about yourself, calling you names, making you think you’re crazy, playing mind games, humiliating you or making you feel guilty.
Economic Abuse: Preventing you from getting or keeping a job, making you ask for money, giving you an allowance, taking your money, or not letting you know about or have access to family income.
Isolation: Controlling what you do, who you see or talk to, what you read, where you go, limiting your outside involvement or using jealousy to justify actions.
Using Children: Making you feel guilty about the children, using children to relay messages, using visitation to harass you, or threatening to take the children away.
Minimizing, Denying and Blaming: Making light of abuse and not taking your concerns about it seriously, saying abuse didn’t happen, shifting responsibility for abusive behavior or saying you caused it.
If you are reading this and are in a domestic violence situation, reach out to get help now by calling Community Alliance Against Family Abuse at 1-480-982-0196 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
Blue Balcita is a volunteer for the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse. She is also a freelance journalist and author. She can be reached at blue.marie.balcita@gmail.com
The Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA) is participating in Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a series of events to involve our community.
Trivia Night Benefitting CAAFA, October 9
Come to BKD’s Backyard Joint, 980 E Pecos Rd, Ste 5 in Chandler at 7pm for trivia night! Of course, trivia is free to play! But for every $5 you choose to donate, your team will have a chance to win a cash prize, as well as other raffle items. Follow links, and please reserve your spot here: https://www.caafaaz.org/event/trivia-night-for-domestic-violence-awareness-month/
Wear Purple Day Oct. 24
Join individuals across the country by wearing purple and raising awareness about domestic violence on October 24th.
Fall Resource Festival
October 30, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at CAAFA offices, 879 N. Plaza Drive, Suite 101D in Apache Junction. Free, open to the public and fun for all ages, CAAFA’s Fall Resource Festival in Apache Junction will include a trunk-or-treat, pumpkin carving, bounce house, costume contest and more! You’ll also be able to visit with local community organizations to learn more about the products, services and resources they offer!
