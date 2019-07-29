Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles #3850 Aeries and Auxiliary recently donated $4,000 to local youth programs. Recipients were:
Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD) Food Services Department received $2,000 for their ‘Feed the Children’ program which provides Food Boxes for families in need during Fall, Christmas and Spring Breaks.
Friends of Apache Junction provides supplies to the AJ City Parks and Recreation Department for their youth programs.
These donations were made possible by the generous donation the Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles #3850 received from the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Committee for volunteering at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo and Dance. A Big Thank You goes out to the Eagles #3850 members that volunteered their time for these events. We will uphold Gary Mulholland’s mission of ‘Putting Smiles on Kids Faces’ because we are The Eagles and ‘We Are People Helping People.’ #WeAreAJ
