“I’m just a bill. Yes, I’m only a bill...” Braden Biggs, from Apache Junction is actively demonstrating the lesson from “Schoolhouse Rock,” as he watches a bill that he has worked toward for the last three years make its way up the stairs of the Arizona Legislature, on its way toward becoming a law.
SB1446 would require all public and charter schools serving grades 9-12, as well as any post-secondary educational institutions that fall under the auspices of the Arizona Board of Regents, to include contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline on the back of school identification cards. With suicide being the second leading cause of death for 15-34 year-olds in this country, backers of the bill hope to put this simple information into the hands of students when they need it most.
The bill was unanimously approved in the Senate on Monday, March 2, and will now proceed to the House.
The idea was inspired by a discussion with the Apache Junction Wellness Partnership, explains Biggs. “I started to learn from students in Apache Junction at both AJHS and Imagine Prep that they did not know the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. I began to brainstorm what the easiest way to put the information in their hands would be, and that’s how the ID card idea came about. In 2017-18 there were 18 completed suicides in the East Valley; one school had five within two years. So, clearly, there was a need.”
Initially, Biggs, who lost a brother to suicide in 2012, approached individual district school superintendents within Pinal County. Dr. Krista Anderson, Apache Junction Unified School District, was the first to respond, implementing the practice in the 2018-19 school year. Biggs then presented the idea to Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard. Broussard threw her active support to the cause and, as a result, all Pinal County school districts either have or will have the suicide hotline number printed on student ID cards by the 2020-21 school year.
Widening the outreach, Biggs began petitioning Maricopa County school district superintendents. Broussard, however, suggested that, rather than soliciting individual districts and counties, it might be more efficient to seek a sponsor for Arizona Legislative action. As president of the Arizona Association of County School Superintendents, Broussard sought and received the backing of all 15 county school systems, putting the weight of the association behind the proposal.
In late 2019 - early 2020, Senator Sean Bowie embraced the idea and drafted the bill, which became SB1446. And on Monday, March 2, 2020, SB1446 passed unanimously out of the AZ Senate. The bill now moves to the House. If it is approved there, it will go to Governor Ducey for his signature, which will complete the process, officially turning the idea into a law. Although the governor can veto any bill, even after it has passed through both sides of the legislature, supporters anticipate that he will approve the bill, having committed in his State of the State address to prioritizing suicide prevention efforts.
If SB1446 completes its journey to become a law, it will join a larger effort toward stemming suicide. SB1523, the Mental Health Omnibus, otherwise known as Jake’s Law, was signed by Governor Ducey on Tuesday March 3.
According to a press release from the office of the Governor, the legislation, introduced by Senator Kate Brophy McGee and Representative Jeff Weninger, requires health care insurers to cover mental health without additional barriers, just like they would cover an annual physical.
Additional provisions within the bill include allocating $8 million to a Children’s Behavioral Health Services Fund to assist children who are uninsured or under insured, establishing a Suicide Mortality Review Team to review deaths by suicide and provide policy makers with improved data and recommendations and increasing follow-up services for patients who visit a hospital and are at risk for suicide.
SB1523 is named in honor of Jake Machovsky, an Arizona teen who lost his life to suicide in 2016 after battling mental health issues.
Jake’s Law and SB1446 will work hand in hand, as both recognize that schools play a critical role in helping identify at-risk students and connecting them with the help they need during the school day.
“As you can see, there is a lot happening, and we are all working together for the greater good,” Biggs commented. “No family should ever have to go through what mine did, and no one should ever feel alone. If this bill helps to save even one life, then it makes all the work worth it.”
So, just like the little bill sitting on the steps of Capitol Hill in Schoolhouse Rock, SB1446 seems destined to become law…because “folks back home” in Apache Junction decided to take action.
