The second installment of the SALT Speakers Series “Fire in the Superstitions” will focus on the Woodbury Fire itself and on the efforts to suppress the nearly 124,000 acre fire. The presenter will be Brad Johnson (center in photo at right), who currently works for the Tonto National Forest as a Zone Fire Management Officer for the Tonto Basin and Globe Ranger Districts, but also serves on National Incident Management Teams, representing the Southwest Area as an Operations Section Chief.
His role on the Woodbury Fire was to lead and facilitate discussions, operational objectives and strategies between the Incident Management Team and District Rangers for all three districts that the fire affected (Mesa, Tonto Basin and Globe Ranger Districts). He will show slides and videos taken during firefighting efforts on the Woodbury Fire, including from helicopters.
Johnson grew up in Mesa and has always had a passion for the Sonoran Desert Ecosystem and the Superstition Wilderness. His favorite hiking area while living here was the Hieroglyphic Trail just north of the Gold Canyon area. He has worked for the Forest Service for the past 18 years on Engines, Hotshot-Handcrews, Helicopter Crews, and in Fire Management Supervision. Mr. Johnson started his career on the Prescott National Forest; from there, he moved on to Northern California for a couple years on the Plumas National Forest, then came back to Arizona, where he now has been working on the Tonto National Forest for the past 6 years.
The series will continue Nov. 13th and 20th and Dec. 11th. Topics will include the assessment of damage by the BAER Team and how to limit adverse consequences; how the various ecosystems and plant life were affected and are expected to recover; and finally, how wildlife were affected by the fire and are expected to be affected over the next several decades. Might there be positive outcomes?
This series is part of the SALT Speakers Series, which is co-sponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust (SALT) and the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation Department. The series is held in the Apache Junction Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Rd. from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Rm. B-117 on most 2nd and 4th Wednesdays Oct.-April. ALL are free and geared for the public.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You can learn more about us, what we do, and how to join and/or contribute at azsalt.org.
