On May 11th, following the US Postal Service Food Drive, the Apache Junction Food Bank witnessed a flood of goodwill from the community with the collection of 39,006 pounds of non-perishable food. Now, due to high summer demand, that food supply has dwindled to 1,925 pounds.
Myra Garcia, Executive Director of the food bank, says “It’s critical that we continue to receive donations. Families at risk are most vulnerable during the summer months when many school meal programs are not available. Their budgets are stretched to the breaking point this time of year. They need our help more than ever.”
“Donations of food are always welcome, but with our buying power, financial donations are even more powerful. With a gift of just $75, we can feed a family of four for a week. There are three secure ways to give: online, in person, or via the mail. We even accept donations by phone at 480-983-2995.”
If you, your company, or any organization you represent would like to join the fight against hunger in East Valley communities, AJFB is easy to find at ajfoodbank.org. In addition to financial donations, people are asked to consider organizing a neighborhood food drive, donating water for the hydration station, or serving as a volunteer. As Ms. Garcia puts it, “Investing in the food bank has a positive and lasting impact on our entire community.”
About Apache Junction Food Bank
The Apache Junction Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works together with our volunteers and partners, to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in East Valley Communities with kindness, respect, and dignity. ajfoodbank.org.
