The Apache Junction Food Bank recently hosted a successful tournament at Gold Canyon Golf Resort. This year’s turnout was record-setting, featuring 136 golfers supporting the 1st Annual Gerald Hundt Memorial Tournament.
For some, it was a serious endeavor and a chance to spend a sunny and sometimes cloudy afternoon surrounded by friends. For all, it was a great way to raise funds for an organization that is the largest food bank in the East Valley, sending almost a million pounds of food through the warehouse and feeding 40,000 individuals a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.