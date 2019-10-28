Residents of Apache Junction can junk a load of trash during “Free Dump Week,” on Nov. 4-9.
During that week, the landfill offers Apache Junction residents a drop off opportunity at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Please bring proof of residency (such as a water bill). Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.
Remember, under safety guidelines, Republic Services requires hard hats and vests while at the landfill. Residents can wear their own, borrow a set while on site or purchase a set for $9.
The landfill’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free week-long service is offered four times a year. For further information, please contact the Apache Junction Landfill at 602-237-2078.
