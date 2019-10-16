The city of Apache Junction is in the process of updating its General Plan and will hold its third public meeting on the plan Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The city is required to update and adopt its General Plan for the community every 10 years. Citizens are encouraged to help guide the future of the city by participating in this important planning process.
The city has set up a webpage at www.ajcity.net/gp2020 to explain the plan, its elements, the schedule and adoption, scheduled for August 2020.
For more information about the General Plan or if you have any questions related to the plan, please contact planner Sidney Urias at (480) 474-5087.
