A large group of hikers from out of state became stranded and required extraction from Lost Dutchman State Park which is located northeast of Apache Junction, Ariz.
“On Thursday, August 22, just before 7:30 p.m. Pinal County Sheriffs Office (PCSO) received a call from a hiker on the Flat Iron Trail in Lost Dutchman State Park requesting help,” reads a Facebook post from PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb. “When our Search and Rescue team arrived, they learned that it was a group of 44 from Kansas that was needing assistance due to the heat. The group had arrived at the trail that afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
Two of the hikers were extracted by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger Helicopter and two were led out by UTV. One of those people was transported by ground to the hospital.”
Associated Press quoted State Parks spokeswoman Michelle Thompson who said the hikers didn’t begin their hike until 3 p.m. and they were [advised] against making the hike at that time of day “but they insisted.” Thompson said the hikers belonged to a fitness group.
“It’s hot outside Pinal County,” said Sheriff Lamb. “Be mindful of the temperature. Have fun but do it safely as well. Just a few more months until it is ideal hiking weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.