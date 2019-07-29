The community will say goodbye to an Apache Trail landmark this month when the demolition of Cobbs Family Restaurant begins. For many years—until 2018—the establishment served local residents and travelers alike. At one time it provided fuel for both your tummy and your gas tank.
At the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on July 23, 2019, commissioners voted unanimously to rezone the approximately 4.14 acre property at 944 W Apache Trail from B-2/PD (Old West Commercial/Planned Development) to a new B-2/PD (Old West Commercial/Planned Development).
The rezoning will allow a Dutch Bros. Coffee shop to be built on the corner of Apache Trail and Thunderbird. The zoning change will also facilitate future commercial development on the property behind and to the east of where Cobbs is located.
In addition to the demolition of the Cobbs structure, two of the three buildings directly east will be torn down. According to Ryan Ramey of Cole Valley Partners, the owners of the remaining building nearest to N. Rennick Drive did not wish to sell.
Ramey told the commissioners that the construction of Dutch Bros. will be done in phases. The first phase will include the construction of driveways with a two-lane section. Noting a problem with traffic at a recent Dutch Bros. store that opened in Phoenix, Ramey said that the store opening in Apache Junction will feature extra lanes to alleviate traffic stacking up on Apache Trail. The building will also feature a walk-up service window, but there is no indoor seating.
Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD) and Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) both used the doomed structure last week to train personnel in first response techniques.
There was also a public hearing July 23 on a proposed amendment to Apache Junction City Code creating a section relating to art in public and private development. The new ordinance is being considered by the city council to provide required art installations viewable by the public for commercial and multifamily developments and city capital improvement projects. No action was taken by commissioners on the draft ordinance, but there was discussion of the perceived “mandate” to pay for art, and whether or not it was “business-friendly.” The discussion will continue at a future meeting after commissioners have had time to review the proposal.
Also discussed was a proposed request for a city initiated rezoning of 978 E. Roosevelt Street from RS-GR (General Rural Low Density Single-Family Detached Residential) to RS-20 (Medium Density Single-Family Detached Residential). The 2.36 acre parcel being considered in this rezoning is located between Royal Palm Road and Cactus Road, south of Scenic Street.
The former owners, who live in Germany, donated the parcel in 2016 after several years of code compliance issues brought about by neighborhood complaints. Neighbors said the property was being occupied by vagrants and trespassers.
The City of Apache Junction is looking to find a positive and efficient use of the parcel and desires to split the 2.36 acre parcel into 3 lots, each of approximately 34,267 sq. ft. Discussion by the commissioners concerned the best way for the city to recoup nearly $20,000 already spent clearing it and resolving the transfer of title. Staff recommended that the parcel be split in three properties so three homes could be built on it. The commissioners voted 6-1 to direct staff to proceed with the rezoning. Commissioner Dave Hantzsche voted no.
Planning & Zoning will hold three Special Meetings to discuss the 2020 General Plan on July 30, August 1 and August 8, 2019 at 7:00 pm and a Regular Meeting on August 13, 2019. All meetings will be held in the City Council Chambers located at 300 E. Superstition Boulevard.
