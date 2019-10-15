Last Monday, October 7, the Apache Junction Board of Adjustment and Appeals (BOA) upheld an appeal of the city zoning administrator’s decision to issue two notices of violation for parking in the lot behind the Hitching Post restaurant on North Apache Trail.
A public hearing of case BA-1-18 resolved in favor of Hitching Post owner Mehmood Mohiuddin.
In this case, Development Services Director and Zoning Administrator Larry Kirch found that, on October 31, 2018, and November 7, 2018, Mohiuddin permitted cars to park in an area where parking was not permitted under the terms of the current Economic Development Agreement (EDA) between the city and the restaurant/bar/bull-riding venue.
An appeal of the notices of violation decision was made by Aaron Ludwig of Ludwig Law Offices Ltd. on behalf of Mohiuddin. A public hearing was scheduled for February 11, 2019, but at the request of Mohiuddin, was continued twice.
At the start of the nearly four and a half hour hearing, BOA Chair Frank Schoenbeck asked the half-full Council Chamber attendees to “please keep a lid on emotions.” He said that, at this hearing, the burden of proof was on the appeal applicant, not the zoning administrator.
Representing Mohiuddin, Stephen Brower of Brentwood Law Group in Tempe stated that the parking area, as described in the notices of violation and the site plan of the EDA did not specify that parking was not allowed in “off-site” locations. What Brower showed as “off-site” included an adjacent parcel to the east of the EDA site map, now owned by Mohiuddin. The parcel in question was and still is, zoned for storage of boats, RVs and commercial trucks, not Hitching Post patron parking.
Arguing for the City, Kirch cited the EDA and how the site map, which is part of the agreement, specifies where parking is allowed. Kirch showed video clips from previous City Council meetings where Mohiuddin’s past lawyer, Ralph Pew agreed that the EDA was binding and enforceable. Terms of the agreement specified where parking was allowed and were included to mitigate neighborhood complaints of noise, dust and lights. City Attorney Joel Stern explained that the purpose of a site map is that everything that takes place at a business is described by it, and parking to the east of the area is not on the site map.
BOA member Jesse Gage made a motion to deny the appeal, seconded by member Judy Borey. The motion failed by a vote of 2-4 with members Frank Schoenbeck, Braden Biggs, Luciano Buzzin and Walker Waldie voting no. A second motion to accept the appeal and find for Mohiuddin passed 4-2 with Gage and Borey voting no.
An aggrieved party may appeal the BOA decision within 30 days. A.R.S. 9-462.06 (K) reads: “A person aggrieved by a decision of the legislative body or board or a taxpayer who owns or leases the adjacent property or a property within three hundred feet from the boundary of the immediately adjacent property, an officer or a department of the municipality affected by a decision of the legislative body or board, at any time within thirty days after the board, or the legislative body, if the board decision was appealed pursuant to subsection J of this section, has rendered its decision, may file a complaint for special action in the superior court to review the legislative body or board decision. Filing the complaint does not stay proceedings on the decision sought to be reviewed, but the court may, on application, grant a stay and on final hearing may affirm or reverse, in whole or in part, or modify the decision reviewed.
A video of the October 7, 2019 Apache Junction Board of Adjustment and Appeals meeting may be seen at http://apachejunction.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1605
