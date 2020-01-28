The city of Apache Junction will be holding a collection event for household hazardous waste, white goods, electronic recycling and document shredding on Saturday, Feb. 29. The event will be held at the city’s public works operations yard, 575 E. Baseline, from 8 a.m.-noon.
The household hazardous waste collection is for items that typically cannot be deposited into your regular trash. An effort will be made to recycle as many of the items collected as possible. Residents may bring from their homes hazardous waste items such as anti-freeze (up to 20 gallons in up to 5 gallon containers), batteries (auto/truck and marine), oil- motor only (up to 20 gallons in up to 5 gallon containers), paint (latex and oil based, aerosol) and passenger, light-truck and semi-truck tires (rims will not be accepted). Collection of hazardous waste and tires will be free of charge.
White goods are any large household appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, stoves, washing machines, clothes dryers and related. All refrigerators and freezers must be emptied of food before they will be accepted.
Electronic recycling are items such as personal computers, laptops, flat panel monitors, modems, switches, power cords, printers, wire and cabling, mice, keyboards, hard drives, floppy, DVD or CD drives, telephones, cell phones, printers, fax machines, copiers, calculators, typewriters, flat panel televisions, stereos, radios, projectors, cable equipment, video equipment, VCRs, video game equipment, etc.
Document shredding of confidential documents will be accepted.
Among the items that will not be accepted are furniture, lamps and small appliances, or any items from businesses or commercial interests.
The event is open to city of Apache Junction residents and Pinal County residents in the surrounding area. Participants are responsible for transporting the goods to the city collection site and will be asked to show proof of residency. A map outlining the area eligible for the collection event can be found at https://www.ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/18933/HHW--Pinal-County-Map.
For additional information about the collection of household hazardous waste and other items, contact Heather Hodgman at 480-474-8500.
