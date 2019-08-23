Apache Junction residents will recall the dirty, drag-out dump war of 2017, when two landfills competed for the city’s trash like it was the lost gold of Jacob Waltz.
A “grass roots” coalition of “concerned citizens” were calling for the closure of the local landfill based on specious environmental concerns. As The News reported back then, the concerns were really money-motivated, and the “concerned citizens” were actually a competing landfill.
Now the city is facing a similar debris distraction presented in the form of bulk mail that encourages “Freedom of Choice” for trash pickup service.
More than a year ago, the Apache Junction City Council discussed the advantages of a single company handling the gathering and disposal of the city’s solid waste.
Comprehensive studies done in 2017 by Arizona State University students through the Project Cities program revealed that residential property owners have signed up with as many as three different haulers who send five trucks down the same streets each week, resulting in an increase of wear and tear to roadways.
In addition to the street use, air quality suffers from added dust and emissions. Air quality is also negatively impacted by property owners who choose to burn their trash. If solid waste such as old tires or other water retention surfaces are allowed to sit, mosquitoes, rats and other vermin move in and can impact the health of residents.
The Council decided then that a Request for Proposal (RFP) would be created and sent to disposal companies serving Apache Junction. Those responding were included in a bidding process. At their August 6 meeting, Council voted unanimously to enter into contract negotiations with the lowest bidder, Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. (doing business as Republic Services).
A letter mailed last week (below) to Apache Junction residents and many outside of the city who share the same zip code implores residents to “Say No to Monopolized Trash Service.” The letter, dated August 14, 2019, is attributed to “Apache Junction Concerned Citizen Watch,” but does not include any contact information for the group. Inquiries by The News at the post office, on social media and among registered political action committees did not result in positive identification of the “Apache Junction Concerned Citizen Watch.”
The content of the letter criticizes the decision by the City Council to negotiate a contract with the lowest bidder to handle the gathering and disposal of the city’s solid waste. It makes unsubstantiated claims that by “monopolizing” service, residents can expect poor service and uncontrolled price hikes. No rates for service are cited.
The letter falsely claims that Republic Services will direct the program. The fact, however, is that the waste disposal contract specifies that the city will negotiate, oversee and hold accountable the service provider.
All of the companies that bid on the Apache Junction contract have similar contracts with other regional municipalities. The city of Apache Junction is one of the few municipalities in the state without mandatory residential solid waste collection by a single provider.
At the August 6 council meeting, Bart Powell, a principal at Right Away Disposal (RAD), spoke during the Call to the Public. He voiced objections to how the bidding process was handled by the city. He said that five weeks was not enough time for his company to respond with a bid and that the number of homes to be serviced was changed from 24,000 to 15,000. Powell said that two-thirds of the city is currently serviced by RAD and that many of its workers live in Apache Junction. Although RAD has single-provider contracts with Globe, Queen Creek, Florence and other municipalities, he said that Apache Junction residents should have the “freedom to choose” their provider.
Competing proposals from RAD and Waste Management of Arizona were not chosen by the council for further contract negotiations.
The Standard Service as listed in the city’s RFP is (A) Curbside Solid Waste Collection pick-up once a week, (B) Curbside Recycling Collection pick-up once a week and (C) Bulk Trash pick-up once a month.
Allied Waste bid $13.28 monthly for A, B and C service. Waste Management of Arizona, Inc. bid $14.95 monthly for A, plus $11.60 monthly for B and an additional $0.95 monthly for C. Right Away Disposal bid $15.66 monthly for A, B and C service.
Alternative Services were also part of the RFP and consist of: (D) Trash pick up twice a week and (E) Trash pick up twice a week and Recycling once a week. Allied Waste bid $10.71 monthly for D and $18.71 monthly for E. Waste Management bid $23.37 monthly for D and did not bid on E. Right Away Disposal bid $14.50 monthly for D and $20.81 monthly for E.
After a lengthy discussion, council voted unanimously to direct staff to negotiate a contract with Allied Waste for solid waste pickup twice weekly, adding an option that residents can contract individually for recycling service.
The Apache Junction City Council has scheduled their next meeting for Tuesday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. in chambers at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction. At the time this story went to press, the agenda for the meeting had not yet been made available, and it is not known if “PW 2019-41 Solid Waste, Recycling and Disposal Services” will be revisited. Complete agendas and supporting materials are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.