The city of Apache Junction has named veteran municipal official Jennifer Peña as city clerk.
Peña, who has nearly 18 years’ experience in municipal clerk’s offices, was appointed deputy city clerk last December and has been acting as city clerk for the last four months.
Peña started her career with the city of Peoria, then spent 12 years as deputy city clerk, assistant to the mayor and part time intergovernmental affairs liaison in Litchfield Park, and most recently, five years as assistant to the city clerk in Chandler.
“Peña is going to lead the clerk’s office into the future with her experience and her exemplary attitude,” said City Manager Bryant Powell. “A critical part of the city needs an accomplished leader, and we are thrilled to have her in this position.”
The city clerk oversees city elections, in accordance with local, state and federal laws, including the coordination of candidate nomination and other documentation. The city clerk also maintains official city records, including ordinances, resolutions, council reports, agendas and minutes and contracts in accordance with state statute. The office processes public record requests, business, liquor, bingo and off-track licenses and audits city sales taxes.
Peña is a certified municipal clerk and a certified municipal election official.
Peña takes over for Kathy Connelly, who spent more than 39 and a half years with the city, nearly all of them leading the city clerk’s office.
