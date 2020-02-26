The city of Apache Junction has named Jillian Bright deputy city clerk.
Bright, who has been with the city for more than six years, the last three and a-half in the city manager’s office, took over as deputy clerk on Feb. 18.
“Ms. Bright has been a great asset in the city manager’s office, and I have no doubt she will elevate our office in her new role,” said City Clerk Jennifer Pena. “She takes initiative, has fresh ideas, a strong work ethic and has represented the city well.”
Bright has been supporting the city manager, assistant city manager and city council since July 2016 and spent nearly three years supporting the city’s public works department prior to that. Bright had seven years prior experience as an office manager and administrative assistant in the private sector.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Arizona State University and an associate’s degree in general studies from Mesa Community College.
The city clerk’s office oversees city elections in accordance with local, state and federal laws, including the coordination of candidate nominations and other documentation. The city clerk also maintains official city records, including ordinances, resolutions, council reports, agendas and minutes and contracts in accordance with state statute.
The city clerk’s office handles: sales tax auditing, the municipal legislative process, processing public record requests, business, liquor, bingo and off-track licenses and is the city’s official archive office.
The position has been vacant after Jennifer Pena was promoted from deputy city clerk to city clerk last fall.
