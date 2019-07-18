At the Apache Junction City Council meetings on Monday July 15 and Tuesday July 16, 2019 Council members discussed their support for the route of the North-South Corridor as detailed in the Pinal Regional Transportation Plan approved by the voters of Pinal County.
Although the funds from a half-cent county sales tax are not being spent due to a pending law suit, the county is moving ahead with public meetings on future transportation projects.
The Apache Junction City Council along with other regional cities favor the proposed route furthest east of the valley. It would connect with US-60 near Mountain View Road in Gold Canyon where the westbound lanes of Old West Highway connect to US-60. The Council recognized this route as the most favorable to local growth south of Apache Junction city limits and some discussion on Monday steered toward possible annexation of property in the area. As the preferred route moves south, it meanders east toward Florence and ends up connecting to US-10 in Eloy.
Resolution No. 19-22, that supports the preference, was approved unanimously as part of the Tuesday night consent agenda vote. Assistant City Manager Matt Busby emphasized that the resolution only indicates a preference and is not the final alignment. Also discussed during the Monday worked session and approved by consent on Tuesday were:
- A new contract with Independent Newsmedia Inc. US to produce Citizen Magazine which promotes Parks and Recreation, Public Library, Public Safety, and other city programs;
- The first amendment to the professional services agreement for copier purchase and managed print services with Arizona Office Technologies for a period of one year.
- Authorizing data sharing, collaboration and exploration of east valley regional solutions to homelessness.
- Approval of the Economic Development Agreement with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) for economic development services for the term of one year and in the amount of $23,984.00, and appointment of Councilmember Jeff Struble as the City of Apache Junction representative to the GPEC Board of Directors.
- Approval on the ratification of the purchase of three Dell VxRail E560F servers and harddrives for the total amount of $166,606.19.
- Approval of the purchase of vehicles for the Police, Motor Pool, Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments. Vehicles would consist of two replacement Ford Super Crew Trucks and four replacement Ford Pursuit Explorers for the Patrol Division of the Police Department; one replacement Ford F-150 and one replacement Ford Escape for the Crime Investigations Division of the Police Department; two replacement Ford F-150 for the Parks and Recreation Department; two replacement Ford F-150 Regular Cab Trucks for Fleet Division of Public Works for motor pool use. Staff will purchase the vehicles through the State of Arizona Cooperative Contract in the amount of $379,413.77. Public Works department purchases would consist of a replacement of one gannon tractor and one Freightliner to be used as a new water truck. Staff will purchase the gannon tractor through the cooperative contract with Minnesota State Contract in the amount of $91,500 and Freightliner through the cooperative contract with Houston-Galveston Area Council Contract in the amount of $93,500.
The Council also voted unanimously to approve extinguishment of portions of the Forest Street alignment from Tomahawk Road to Vista Road; portions of Wagonwheel Road from Junction Drive to Tamarisk Street; and portions of Desert Vista Drive from Mockingbird Street to Roundup Street.
City Council meetings are open to the public and held in chambers at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction. The meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. Complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
