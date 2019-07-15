At the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on July 9, 2019 commissioners voted unanimously to revoke CUP-4-17, a conditional use permit amendment granted to Perpetual Healthcare Inc. The medical marijuana cultivation and infusion kitchen facility that began operations in 2015 at 1575 E. 18th Avenue, was to construct an additional permanent building. Commissioners noted that conditions to the current CUP were not met and called for the facility to vacate the leased property by November 21, 2019.
Commissioners also heard a presentation, held a discussion and public hearing in consideration of conditional use permit case CUP-1-19. The application requesting approval to affix signs that are larger than normally allowed under the city’s sign code was made by 88 Trails Corporation, represented by Chris Baxla of Signs Plus. The proposed signs will appear on the canopy of the gas station and convenience store business located at 1571 W. Apache Trail, zoned B-2 (Old West Commercial). Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request. Baxla also commented that a monument sign now on the property that extends into city right of way will be removed after the canopy signs are installed.
Development Services Director Larry Kirch gave a presentation and introduced a discussion of art in public and private development. The proposed amendment to Apache Junction City Code: Volume II, Chapter 1, Zoning Code, Article 1-13, Design Standards would create a new section: 1-13-4 Art in public and private development. The amendment provides for required art installations viewable by the public for commercial and multifamily developments and city capital improvement projects. For more about public art initiatives in Apache Junction, see this story.
Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are open to the public and held in chambers at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction. The meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. Complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.