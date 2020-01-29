The city of Apache Junction has a variety of diverse properties and zoning districts within its borders. The zoning regulations are just as diverse.
For example, small livestock such as chickens are permitted in most zoning districts. However, roosters can only be kept on properties zoned “RS-GR,” the city’s general rural residential classification under which the minimum lot size is 1.25 acres.
The city has regulations to ensure residents, businesses and seasonal visitors can enjoy a peaceful existence. The city adopted the zoning code regarding animal regulations in 2014.
Citizens can help by using what is known as the “good neighbor” policy. Good neighbors are appreciated by everyone. Noise from roosters can be a nuisance and is prohibited by the zoning code within most residential zones.
The city’s animal regulations can be found in the zoning code, Volume II, Chapter 1, Article 1-16-17. You can find it at www.ajcity.net/code.
Any questions related to zoning regulations for small and large livestock should be directed to the Planning and Zoning division at 480-474-5083.
