The city will be conducting street maintenance on streets within the Apache Villa and Ironwood Cove subdivisions between Ironwood Drive, Broadway Avenue, Delaware Drive and 16th Avenue, from Nov. 11-26.
Work will involve the installation of a new pavement wearing surface. Lane closures and restrictions can be expected as the work progresses from west to east. Lane closures/restrictions each day will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. No Friday or weekend closures/restrictions are planned. As always, these dates and timeframes are subject to change due to weather.
Access will be maintained to side streets and residences with delays of up to 10 minutes as street maintenance equipment passes. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be placed along the streets in addition to notices to homes as work approaches.
Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Public Works department at 480-982-1055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.