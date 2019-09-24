On Monday, September, 23, Lynne Guidin, Lt. Governor for the Southwest Division of the Kiwanis Club, attended the local chapter meeting to appoint the newly-elected club officers.
Club officers are: Jeff Struble, president (re-elected); Braden Biggs, secretary; Art Festler-Butts, treasurer.
The club currently has ten dues-paying members and is “always happy to accept more members for our work in the community.”
The Apache Junction Kiwanis produce the annual AJ Kids Idol, the Building America Club, Key Clubs and more.
Meetings are the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the office of Supervisor Todd House (member): 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite 101, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.
For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction Facebook page, or feel free to stop in as a guest at a meeting.
