Local elected officials were recognized last week by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns for their years of service to their communities.
Apache Junction councilmember Robin Barker received a 20-year Service Award, Apache Junction mayor Jeff Serdy and vice-mayor Chip Wilson received 12-year Service Awards.
Award recipients were recognized during the Legislative and Service Award Luncheon at the League Annual Conference on Thursday, August 22 in Tucson, AZ. The League recognizes service award recipients each year at its annual conference and awards are bestowed upon mayors and councilmembers who have served their communities for eight, 12, 16, 20, 24, and 32 years of service.
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is a voluntary association of incorporated cities and towns in the State of Arizona. It provides policy and legislative advocacy, information and inquiry services, along with publications and educational programs to strengthen the quality and efficiency of municipal government. It was founded in 1937 to serve the interests of cities and towns and to preserve the principles of home rule and local determination.
