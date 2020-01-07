The local Salvation Army in Apache Junction is one of the worst kept secrets around. I say “worst kept,“ because such a gem like this should not be as unknown as it is. The caliber of good that comes from this local non-profit is astounding. While I would hope that everyone knows about the great work the Salvation Army does across the globe; many may not know about the great work that happens right in our backyard.
Operating on an annual budget of roughly $300,000, our local Salvation Army covers Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence, San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and parts of east Mesa. Their largest annual fundraiser occurs during the holidays and is probably one of the most well-known traditions for many of us each year.
I can hear those bells ringing now, as the thought of going to the store crosses my mind. Those red kettles and the generous donations by the community support their programs and services offered yearly. Services like housing, food boxes and utility assistance to at-risk and low-income households. Access to a women/children’s shelter in Phoenix and a men’s shelter in Tucson, along with a six-month work therapy program for those who need rehabilitative services.
For those who have ever visited or purchased items from a Salvation Army Thrift store, your purchase helps to keep the work therapy program operational and a free solution for those looking to overcome substance abuse addictions.
Our local Salvation Army also partakes in the annual Pinal County Heat Relief Network by providing water and a cooling station to those who are vulnerable to heat exhaustion, heatstroke or, worse, heat-related death (130 in 2018 across Arizona). Every summer, those who need to get relief can visit the Salvation Army and sit inside under the cool air-conditioning and watch some TV. This is especially helpful during the high heat days.
During the summer months, a day camp is offered Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for a nominal fee of around $80 per summer. This summer camp provides many educational-based programs for kids ages 5-13 to partake in, including a possible trip to Heber for a week-long camping trip. The Apache Junction Unified School District generously provides lunch all summer long through the USDA Summer Food Program. This annual camp provides a great low-cost option for parents during the summer who need some assistance with childcare.
Looking at the multitude of things that this agency does for our community and our neighboring communities, it’s amazing to know that all of this is done on $300,000; proof that if done correctly, one can do a lot of good with very little.
As we embark on a new year and a new decade, if there is one thing that I could implore you to do, it is invest in your local non-profits and continue to support our local issues. An investment of $5, or the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, can drastically change someone’s life and have a positive ripple effect for years to come.
To donate to the Salvation Army, visit their website https://apachejunction.salvationarmy.org/apache_junction_corps/, mail a check or stop by their office at 605 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85119.
