Apache Junction, February 3, 2020: Lost Dutchman Marathon is Arizona’s longest running destination marathon. Not only do people travel from all over the US to run in this race, but from all over the world! If you have not participated in one of the 5 races they put on, you are truly missing out!
Lost Dutchman Marathon (LDM) offers a full marathon (SOLD OUT), half marathon, 10k, 8k trail and 2 mile fun run. The 2 mile fun run has moved to Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Expo, to give runners a chance to warm up with their kids - and to reduce congestion on race day! Visit lostdutchmanmarathon.org to register before time runs out and take advantage of the discount code AJNEWS to save!
LDM is also actively seeking sponsors and/or companies who are looking for an event that promotes health and wellness, surrounded by the beauty of the Superstition Mountains, to participate with their employees. For more information, please email mo@lostdutchmanmarathon.org.
This year, the 2 Day Expo returns at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center. This is open to the public, and all are welcome to check it out!
You don’t have to be a runner to enjoy the Lost Dutchman Marathon, Sunday, February 16th. Everyone is welcome to help; volunteers are the heart and soul of LDM! World-class volunteers attract world-class runners, and you’re just the volunteer we are looking for! Sign up today to be a part of the excitement by visiting our website at www.lostdutchmanmarathon.org or emailing aznursenancy9@yahoo.com.
Currently our biggest needs are help with registration/packet pick up, Thursday 2/13, Friday 2/14 and Saturday 2/15 - as well as help with various activities on race day morning, Sunday 2/16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.