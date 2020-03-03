The Pinal County Veterans Memorial Foundation has partnered with the USA Vietnam War Commemoration. We have been asking mayors in the surrounding areas to help us honor the Vietnam War Veterans.
At the City Council meeting last Tuesday, Mayor Jeff Serdy issued a Proclamation declaring March 29, 2020, as being Vietnam War Veterans Day.
On May 25, 2012, President Obama proclaimed that the USA Vietnam War Commemoration be organized to honor and thank all those who served from November 1, 1955 thru May 15, 1975.
On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed and proclaimed that on March 29th be proclaimed nationwide as the Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Mayor Jeff Serdy declared and issued a Proclamation stating:
Whereas, Today we recognize the more than three million Americans who served in the Vietnam War and the nearly 58,000 men and women who died or were lost during the war; and
Whereas, Throughout our Country’s history thousands of Arizona Citizens have fought in wars and conflicts to defend our safety and way of life; and
Whereas, Their legacy of patriotism and dedication to country is an inspiration to all Americans; and
Whereas, It is appropriate that all Arizona citizens remember the bravery of those who gave their lives, so that their sacrifices serve as a reminder of the cost of our freedom.
Now, therefore, I, Jeff Serdy, Mayor of Apache Junction, Arizona, do hereby proclaim March 29, 2020, to be Vietnam War Veterans Day and urge all the citizens of Apache Junction to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.