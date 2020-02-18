Spotlighting the numerous things people can do in the city, as well as updating some important projects within the city, Mayor Jeff Serdy delivered his final State of the City speech on Feb. 12 at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center on the Apache Junction High School campus.
Serdy delivered updates to key city and regional efforts before a crowd of nearly 150 at the auditorium in his third such event. Serdy is serving his second two-year term as mayor, but has announced he would not seek a third term in the 2020 election.
In the presentation on Feb. 12, Serdy spotlighted the special events and many achievements in the city over the last year and introduced two videos produced by marketing and communications specialist Matthew McNulty: one outlining the city’s special events and another covering five projects that are currently underway, building toward the future.
Events and Attractions - Serdy noted that the city does a superior job in putting on special events, which, he asserted, are many times the first impression the city gives to its visitors. He noted that many thousands of tourists also visit the area for events such as the Renaissance Fair and attractions like Goldfield Ghost Town.
After listing many of the region’s destinations – the lakes, tubing down the Salt River, Lost Dutchman State Park, the Zao Theatre, Barleens Dinner Theatre, hiking – he also mentioned the activities organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation department, including those at the Multi-Generational Center, softball, pickleball and the Lost Dutchman Marathon.
In the video highlighting the special events this area has to offer, Mayor Serdy reasoned, “I think it’s because we have so many volunteers and such an awesome staff... Take for example, the marathon. That group is so well oiled and efficient. The marathon is a world class event.”
Growth and Development - The mayor then talked about some of the major developments in the city over the last year. Among them were the housing development by Lennar near U.S. 60 and Goldfield Road that calls for 179 homes.
Serdy touted a slate of new restaurants that have opened, including Panda Express, Fresh Press and AJ Sports Grill, along with the under-construction Dutch Bros. and a Vietnamese restaurant on Apache Trail.
The mayor urged attendees to fill out their Census forms, which will be available online in March. He quoted recent news articles that estimated the Phoenix metro area would see an increase of 1 million residents over the next 10 years. The mayor suggested that a majority of that influx would come in the East Valley.
Serdy acknowledged growth around Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Having recently completed a year as chairman of the airport board, he noted that the “Skybridge” project will help bring 20,000 jobs to the area. The project aims to create an international customs portal at the airport.
“Those workers will need a place to live,” Serdy said, adding that the airport saw a record 1.8 million fliers in 2019.
The mayor said it was not all good news in 2019. He cited the major destruction of portions of State Route 88 north of Tortilla Flat after devastating rains late in 2019. He noted that state Rep. Kelly Townsend, who was in attendance, has introduced legislation that would allocate $10 million toward reconstruction of the road.
Serdy noted the planned “Founder’s Day” celebration in 2022 and the favorable ruling on the Pinal County transportation tax, which includes a freeway connection for Apache Junction to Interstate 10 near Eloy.
Moving Forward - The mayor then introduced the second video, which summarized the city’s upcoming state land annexation to the south, plans for the extension of State Route 24 just south of the city limits, a look ahead to the proposed dog park on the corner of Idaho and Superstition, work on the Apache Trail median during Make a Difference Day in October and the recently adopted General Plan that goes before voters in August.
Improving Education - In welcoming attendees, Apache Junction Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson noted improvements in school grades in 2019. The night began with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by Apache Junction High School junior Cole Denham, who was recently named the “fan favorite” at the Jan. 26 AJ Kids Idol.
