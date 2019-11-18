At the Tuesday, November 5 Council meeting, Mayor Serdy presented members of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce with a proclamation, naming Saturday, November 30, as “Small Business Saturday.”
The proclamation read, in part: “ Whereas the city of Apache Junction, AZ, celebrates our local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community; according to the US Small Business Administration, there are currently 30.2 million small businesses in the United States, they represent 99.7% of all businesses with employees in the United States, are responsible for 65.9% of net new jobs created from 2000 to 2017 [and] employ 47.5% of the employees in the private sector...”
The proclamation goes on to point out that 96% of consumers who plan to shop on Small Business Saturday said the day inspires them to go to small, independently-owned retailers or restaurants that they have not been to before, and many companies believe that the day helps their business stand out during the busy holiday shopping season.
The proclamation concludes, “The city of Apache Junction supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.