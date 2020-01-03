Every year, Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) officers identify needy families throughout the city who may benefit from the annual Christmas Toy Drive Outreach. Officers deliver toys and other gifts to less fortunate children in hopes of making their Christmas season a little brighter. On Dec. 17, the amazing and compassionate residents of Meridian Manor once again partnered up with the AJPD to make sure there would be enough toys to go around.
Each year, the residents put their time and talents to work in order to raise money for the annual toy drive. This year, they raised over $2,600. During an event held in the clubhouse, Cindy Winders, the project coordinator, presented the funds to Chief Thomas E. Kelly. In addition to their generous monetary gift, they donated 23 bicycles and four truckloads of various toys for the project.
To top it off, volunteers from the Apache Junction Auxiliary and other staff from AJPD were treated to coffee and doughnuts.
Chief Kelly stated, “The residents of Meridian Manor continue to outdo themselves year after year. We are so grateful for their continued support and their dedication to the children in this city. Their hard work, creativity and compassion serve as an example of what makes Apache Junction an amazing community to be a part of.”
Meridian Manor was not the only organization that donated to this year’s toy drive. Apache Junction Library, First Baptist Church of Tempe, The Cowboy Church and Roadhaven Church also collected and contributed to our AJPD’s effort in making this holiday season a special one for every boy and girl.
