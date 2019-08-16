Stacy J is back by popular demand with Apache Junction Parks and Rec and is offering two new dance classes for various ages and skill levels.
Jazzin & Tappin will get you moving to upbeat music combined with fluid dance movement and rhythmical expression percussively with your feet. A fun and enthusiastic class for all of those with a passion to move! Tap are shoes available to borrow. Please wear moveable clothing. This class will be offered to three age groups. The 4-6 year old class will run from 4:15pm-5:00pm. The 7-9 year old class will run from 6:30pm – 7:15pm and the 10 years and older class is from 8:00pm-8:45pm. The registration fee is $30.
Hip Hop with Stacy J is the most respected and talked about Hip Hop recreation program in town. Learn rhythmic phrasing, conditioning, stretching and funky, upbeat choreography. Emphasis is placed on coordination, learning counts, and combinations. Hip Hop is offered to two age groups. The 4-6 year old class will run from 5:00pm – 5:45pm and the 7-9 year old class will run from 5:45pm – 6:30pm. The registration fee is $30.
Classes are held each Tuesday starting 8/13 and ending 8/27. For more information on these classes or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181, register online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg, or email us at ajpr@ajcity.net.
