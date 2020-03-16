The Apache Junction Community Resource Center is now open Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. and occasional Fridays.
The center, which opened in September 2017 and is located at 564 N. Idaho Rd., Suite 11, seeks to connect the community with much needed resources.
The schedule is set by the many partnering agencies that provide valuable services to the community at the center. Updated monthly schedules can be found on Facebook @AJCommunityResource.
Representatives from a variety of organizations offer on-site office hours to share information with those in need who are seeking help. Services include healthcare, employment, signing up for benefits such as Medicare/Medicaid/DES/SNAP, medical insurance, social security, legal services, housing and more. New services are offered weekly.
For more information, please contact Heather Patel at 480-474-2635.
