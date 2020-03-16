New Residential Trash Containers

Residents of the city of Apache Junction will receive new trash containers between March 16-27 as part of the transition to Republic Services handling trash pickup and recycling for single family homes, duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes.
Residents will receive a new trash container and will be automatically signed up for trash service as part of the new system, which goes into effect on April 1. Depending on where you live in the city, containers will be delivered between March 16-20 and March 23-27, along with a “Welcome Packet” containing information from Republic Services.
The packet contains information on additional service options, along with the trash, bulk trash and optional recycling pick up schedules. Residents who call to add recycling service will receive an additional container with those services beginning on May 1.
The company has split the city into two zones – a southeast quadrant and the rest covering the west and north sides of the city. The west and north sides will have trash pickup on Monday and Thursday of each week, while the southeast region will have Tuesday/Friday pickup. The packet also includes a map for the new bulk pick up service.
For a sneak peek of the welcome packet, as well as additional information, please visit www.ajcity.net/trash or call the city manager’s office at 480-474-5080 or 480-474-5066
