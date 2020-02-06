Residents of the city of Apache Junction are receiving detailed information about the transition to a single company handling trash pickup and recycling for single family homes, duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes.
Residents included in the new system, which goes into effect on April 1, are receiving a letter outlining the transition and a map showing what days trash pickup will occur in different parts of the city.
The letter notes that Republic Services will take over trash and recycling pickup within the city limits beginning April 1 and have split the city into two zones – a southeast quadrant and the rest covering the west and north sides of the city – in scheduling trash pickup. The west and north sides will have trash pickup on Monday and Thursday of each week, while the southeast region will have Tuesday/Friday pickup. The letter also includes a map for once-a-month bulk pickup as part of the new service.
The new solid waste contract with Republic Services calls for twice a week trash pickup. All residents who choose optional recycling pickup will be served on Wednesdays.
The letter also outlines the pickup of old trash containers by all three companies that have been serving the city. Republic Services will be delivering new containers to all customers by the end of March with attached information regarding the transition.
Residents will have two service options under the new system:
1) Two times per week trash pickup with a once a month bulk trash pickup for $32.13 per quarter, or
2) Two times per week trash pickup with one time per week recycling pick up and a once a month bulk trash pickup for $56.13 per quarter
Recycling service begins May 1 under Republic Services. The company also plans to inform customers on trash, bulk trash and recycling material preparation.
For more information, including FAQs and service area maps, please visit www.ajcity.net/trash or call the city manager’s office at 480-474-5066.
