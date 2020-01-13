Superstition Mountain Promotional Corporation did a 50/50 raffle at all 7 weeks of the Filly’s Idol contest. We raised $2,568. Modern Woodmen of America contributed a matching fund of $1000, taking the grand total to $3,568.
All the money was donated to The Apache Junction Unified School District Music Department for the purchase of instruments.
We had three guitars, one mandolin, keyboards and an amplifier donated as well.
Doing our part at “Putting Smiles on Kids Faces.” It’s like music to our ears.
