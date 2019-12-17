This past weekend, there was an overwhelming turnout for the annual city of Apache Junction Holiday Event and Light Parade, held at our downtown park, Flatiron Community Park, on Saturday, December 7th.
Parks & Recreation brought out 30 tons of snow, games and activities, and Santa Claus himself was there celebrating and taking photos with the families attending the celebration.
In addition, there were food trucks, obstacle courses and bounce houses. The Forresters performed throughout the event. Local city businesses and agencies came out to showcase the excellent products and services our community has to offer, as well as to provide additional games and activities.
Participants were in the giving spirit, as we received numerous non-perishable food items that were donated to the Apache Junction Food Bank.
The 23rd Annual Holiday Light Parade concluded the evening with an amazing display of over 30 parade entries. The various vehicles, floats and equestrians lit up the Apache Trail in spectacular fashion.
Parks and Recreation would like to extend a huge thank you to all the businesses, agencies and community members that participated in this year’s event! Special thanks go out to our event supporters: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District, Mediacom, Apache Junction Police Department, Apache Junction Public Works and Superstition Fire & Medical District. Their financial assistance and participation helped make this event possible!
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181, or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
See more photos from the city of AJ: https://www.flickr.com/photos/148917510@N02/albums/72157712137617183
