Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer attended the City Council meeting last week and took the opportunity to express his satisfaction with the positive working relationship between his office and Apache Junction.
He was asked to speak by City Manager Bryant Powell at the September 17, 2019, meeting. Volkmer said that he works with Powell, City Attorney Joel Stern and AJPD Chief Thomas Kelly on a regular basis. He also said that it isn’t stated enough how safe Pinal County has become.
“Go back to about 1994, and Arizona’s violent crime rate was absolutely out of control,” he said. “We were considered above the national average... We are now safer than we have ever been before. More specifically, Pinal County is by far the safest county in the state of Arizona.”
Volkmer cited regular crime reporting data that is made available to the public by the Arizona Department of Safety (https://www.azdps.gov/about/reports/crime). He said that “index crimes” (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, home burglary, auto theft, human trafficking, arson) are reported in a standardized form and compiled on an annual schedule.
“If you compare index crimes reported to population, you get a ratio. Residents of Maricopa County are twice as likely to be a victim of an index crime as residents of Pinal County. In Pima County, their residents are two and a half times more likely to be a victim.”
Also at the Council’s September 17 meeting, two proclamations were read by Mayor Jeff Serdy. The month of September 2019 was designated as “Suicide Prevention Month” and the week of September 17-23 was designated as “Constitution Week.”
City Manager Powell announced that the city was awarded a plaque for the Best Transportation Plan from the Arizona Planning Association for the recently completed 2019 Active Transportation Plan (see page 10 for story).
There also were four public hearings:
Ordinance No. 1481, case PZ-3-19, a proposed rezoning amendment of approximately 2.66 acres on the northwest corner of Ironwood Drive and Baseline Avenue, currently zoned B-1/PD (General Commercial/Planned Development) to facilitate a carwash, retail space and a drive-thru restaurant. Approved unanimously.
Ordinance No. 1478, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 2: Mayor, Council, and Appointed Boards and Commissions, by creating new Article 2-9: Public Art Commission. Approved 6-1 with Council Member Struble opposed.
Resolution No. 19-24 declaring as a public record that certain document filed with the city clerk and entitled “2019 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, Chapter 1: Zoning Ordinance, Article 1-13: Design Standards, Section 1-13-4, Art in Public and Private Developments.” Approved 6-1 with Council Member Struble opposed.
Ordinance No. 1477, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, by adopting by reference new section 1-13-4, Art in Public and Private Developments. Approved 6-1 with Council Member Struble opposed.
Direction to Staff
Revisions were proposed to Apache Junction City Code, Volume 1, Chapter 4, Fees, pertaining to proposed fees for publicly accessible art in private developments, revisions to fees for legal advertisements for planning and zoning cases, and amendments to certain building permit fees and grading permit fees. Approved 6-1 with Council Member Struble opposed.
The next Council meetings will be held: Monday, September 30, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council conference room and City Council chambers, located at 300 E. Superstition Boulevard, Apache Junction, and other meetings if necessary.
City Council meetings are open to the public. Complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.