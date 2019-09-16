Supervisor Todd House is pleased to announce another meeting for Gold Canyon residents to discuss issues relating to “Plan Gold Canyon.”
The meeting will be held at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, Main Sanctuary, 6640 South Kings Ranch Road, on Thursday, October 17, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
“Our past meeting with the residents was helpful to get to know where they see Gold Canyon heading as a community,” Supervisor House said. “This next meeting will discuss what a “Plan Gold Canyon” would entail and what kind of timeframe we are looking at for accomplishing this goal.”
