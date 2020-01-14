The Apache Junction Homeless Coalition and its partners will be hosting a Project Connect event on Saturday, February 8.
A Project Connect event is a one-day community event that brings together service providers to offer on-site information, referrals and services beyond what is offered at the weekly Community Resource Center.
Service providers include: Horizon Health and Wellness, First Things First, HOPE, Inc., Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA), Pinal County Attorney’s Office, Head Start, Pinal County Public Health, Child & Family Resources, Arizona Legal Aid, Community Action Human Resource Agency, Apache Junction Food Bank, Empowerment Systems, Genesis Project, La Frontera, Otherside Ministries, City of Apache Junction Housing Rehabilitation Program and the Apache Junction Public Library Fun Van. New agencies are added daily to the schedule.
All members of the community are invited to attend. Join us on Feb. 8 at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, the Apache Junction Community Resource Center, Genesis Project and the Apache Junction Food Bank for an afternoon full of information.
Schedule:
Noon - 2 p.m.: Lunch at Genesis Project
2 p.m. - 4p.m.: Food box distribution and cooking demonstration at the Food Bank
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Agency information booths at the Apache Junction Community Resource Center and the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Dinner and entertainment at the Veterans Memorial Park Gazebo. Meal provided by the Mesa Sunrise Rotary Club
If your organization wishes to have a booth at the event or if you are a community member with questions, contact Heather Patel at 480-474-2635.
