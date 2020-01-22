If you are homeless or at-risk and in need of services, you often find yourself in quite a conundrum. You have to go to the Department of Economic Security (DES) office, and then you have to go to the Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) and then maybe one or two more agencies.
I chose those agencies as an example, because while both have an office or satellite office in Apache Junction, there are times where those locations can’t assist you and then you have to go to their main office in Downtown Phoenix or Eloy. So, that brings the question of, “How does someone get to those offices 40+ miles away with no vehicle or transportation option?”
Pinal County has no public transportation, and many times the social services that are available to folks require more than one visit or simply aren’t in our local community. For the client, the cards are stacked against them.
Enter, Project Connect! While organizations like Empowerment Systems and the Community Resource Center offer resources like helping clients with ID Cards, Birth Certificates, Drivers Licenses, shower vouchers, and more, sometimes it’s not enough. That is why Project Connect is so important. This annual event is a one-day, one-stop-shop that allows us to put all available resources under one roof, providing quick, easy and efficient access for the client to get the help they need.
This year’s Project Connect takes place on February 8th from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and is coordinated by the members of the Apache Junction Homeless Coalition. The schedule is as follows:
- Noon – 2 p.m.: Lunch at Genesis Project
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Food box distribution and cooking demonstration at the Apache Junction Food Bank
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Agency information booths at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center
- 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Dinner and entertainment at the Veterans Memorial Park Gazebo. The Mesa Sunrise Rotary will provide meals and a band will be playing Bluegrass music.
The contributing service providers include: Horizon Health and Wellness, First Things First, HOPE, Inc., Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA), Pinal County Attorney’s Office, Head Start, Pinal County Public Health, Child & Family Resources, Arizona Legal Aid, Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA), Apache Junction Food Bank, Empowerment Systems, Genesis Project, La Frontera, Otherside Ministries, City of Apache Junction Housing Rehabilitation Program and the Apache Junction Library Fun Van. New agencies are being added daily to the schedule.
All members of the community are invited to attend and get any and all help they may need from the agencies in attendance.
