The city of Apache Junction is expected to receive an estimated $100,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the fiscal year 2020 from the Arizona Department of Housing regional account. The city may also apply for up to $300,000 in CDBG funds from the State Special Projects account.
CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need. A public hearing will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, to gather citizen input on the use of the CDBG funds.
CDBG Public Hearing
City Council Chambers
300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Mon., Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.
Examples of possible projects include the following:
- Public infrastructure (e.g., water, wastewater, street improvements);
- Community facilities (e.g., health clinics, libraries, senior or youth centers);
- Housing (e.g., owner occupied or multi-family rehab, utility connections on private property, new housing constructed by a non-profit),
- Public services (e.g., purchasing a van to transport persons with disabilities, equipment and rent to start a new job training program); and
- Economic development (e.g., a loan to a business for job creation, acquisition of land for an existing business expansion).
For more information about the public hearings, the city’s grievance policy, the CDBG program, or to receive technical assistance (prior to Feb. 10) to formulate prospective project ideas for presentation at the hearings, please contact:
Heather Patel
300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Phone 480-474-5086
Fax 480-982-7010
TDD 480-983-0095
The city of Apache Junction invites and welcomes people of all abilities to use our programs, sites and facilities. Specific requests may be made by contacting the human resources office at 480-474-2617 or TDD 480-983-0095 at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.
