Four and a half years ago, Apache Junction was designated a Purple Heart City by the Military Order of the Purple Heart when MOPH installed chapter 2560 in the city. August 7, 2019 is observed as National Purple Heart Day.
As in the past, Apache Junction will issue a proclamation acknowledging veterans in the city and across the nation who have received the Purple Heart.
“On August 7, 1792, General George Washington devised the Badge of Military Merit in the figure of a heart in purple cloth and wrote that it was to be awarded ‘whenever any singularly meritorious action is performed.’ On February 22, 1932, the United States War Department designated this honor as the Purple Heart."
