Apache Junction and Gold Canyon got more than a taste of rain on Monday morning, September 23—the region got a big mouthful. Three to five inches of rainfall was reported in the area due to a low pressure zone and moisture coming from the remnants of tropical storms in the South.
Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD) reported that they were called out to six water rescues. Tomahawk Rd. at Old West Hwy was closed to traffic as well as Southern at Ironwood. Other flooded areas included the area of McKellips and Main where SFMD said they rescued a mother and small child from a flooded wash.
SFMD says sand and bags are available for residents at Fire Station 261, 1135 W. Superstition Blvd.; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd.; and Fire Station 264, 7557 E. US Hwy 60 in Gold Canyon.
At 8:00 a.m. Monday, Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) closed these streets due to flooding:
- Scenic Street between Wickiup and Tomahawk Road
- Vista Road between 4th Avenue and Junction Street
- Tomahawk at 2nd Avenue
- 4th Avenue west of Tomahawk
- Junction Street east of Tomahawk
- Tepee and Cortez Road intersection
- Tepee Street from Meridian Drive to Ironwood Drive
- Meridian Road between US 60 and Southern
- 16th Avenue west of Ironwood (at Palm Wash)
- San Marcos between 12th and 13th Avenues
- Delaware btw Tepee Street and Smoketree Street
- Lost Dutchman, east of Ironwood
- Superstition Blvd between Cortez Road and Wickiup Road
- Goldfield Road south of Lost Dutchman
- Lost Dutchman between Goldfield Road and Cortez Road
The City of Apache Junction road crews were out in force with flood mitigation and cleanup.
Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD) transportation experienced long delays while busses waited for flooding to subside or detoured around roads that were impassable.
School officials took note of the possibility of another storm headed this way and called for a shortened day. Peralta Trail Elementary School and Desert Vista Elementary School released students at 1 p.m., Four Peaks Elementary School let school out at 1:45 p.m. and the junior high and high school students were released at noon.
