On Dec. 6, the AJ Mounted Rangers presented a check for $2,500 to cover the cost of new band equipment to AJHS Director of Bands Karl Hermann. He plans to buy new snare drums, because the ones they have are so old and worn out.
Gallery
Online Poll
How do you get your news?
Support us with a donation
The award-winning The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News is proud to deliver the news affecting our community factually, clearly and without bias or sensationalism, embracing the good news along with the informative and controversial topics. In so doing, we support healthy discussion, informed opinions, civic pride and sound decision-making throughout our community. Please consider supporting our mission. THANK YOU!
Latest News
- Business Spotlight: Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery, LLC
- Tax Exemption for Widows/Widowers
- January is Stalking Awareness Month
- City Council Hears Details of 2020 General Plan
- Sex Offender Notice
- Project Connect Community Event
- Lady Prospectors Start New Year Right
- So Much More Than a Running Club
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
e-Edition
Personalize your account to receive an email when our new e-Edition comes out!
Headlines
Personalize your account to receive a daily email with our latest headlines!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.