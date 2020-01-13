peter and karl

L to R: Peter Heck and Karl Hermann

On Dec. 6, the AJ Mounted Rangers presented a check for $2,500 to cover the cost of new band equipment to AJHS Director of Bands Karl Hermann. He plans to buy new snare drums, because the ones they have are so old and worn out. 

